Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TD. Bank of America raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$106.42 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$98.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$100.53.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

TD stock opened at C$89.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$77.27 and a 1-year high of C$104.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$88.21.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.8343254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.