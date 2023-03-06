TD Securities Boosts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$9.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SES. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.22.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

SES opened at C$8.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.02 and a 12-month high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,446,441.47. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

