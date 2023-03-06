Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$6.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSL. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.72.

TSE SSL opened at C$7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

