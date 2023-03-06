Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$151.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE RY opened at C$136.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$188.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$134.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$129.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$144.15.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

