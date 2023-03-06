Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SES. National Bankshares increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.22.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 2.0 %

SES stock opened at C$8.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.02 and a 52 week high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at C$3,087,202.90. In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,446,441.47. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

