Stifel Nicolaus Trims STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Target Price to C$8.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Stock Down 5.6 %

TSE:STEP opened at C$4.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.39. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.83 and a 12-month high of C$6.85.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.