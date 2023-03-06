Cormark Cuts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$51.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.71.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Trisura Group stock opened at C$36.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.80. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.