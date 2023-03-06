Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.78.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at C$60.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$30.20 and a 52 week high of C$60.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

