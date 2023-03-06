Short Interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Decreases By 9.6%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,340,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 115,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.18.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

