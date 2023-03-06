Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Up 14.3% in February

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 557,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $183,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,098.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $183,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,098.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,067 shares of company stock worth $1,074,015. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $852.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.