Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mar 6th, 2023

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACET shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $83,526.66. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,385.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $7.78 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $333.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.35.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

