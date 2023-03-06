Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACET shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $83,526.66. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 71,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,385.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio Stock Up 3.0 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $7.78 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $333.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.35.

About Adicet Bio

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.