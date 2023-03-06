Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Short Interest Update

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,340,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 31st total of 22,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.7 %

ABNB stock opened at $125.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.52.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,915,107 shares of company stock worth $233,070,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.