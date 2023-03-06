AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Update

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 571,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,483,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,339,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Price Performance

AAON opened at $93.92 on Monday. AAON has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $94.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.78.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. AAON’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AAON will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Articles

