Short Interest in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Grows By 9.6%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 495,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS stock opened at $129.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.72. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.