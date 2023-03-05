1,570 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE LOW opened at $199.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.71. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

