BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $35,854.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $35,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,505.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 117 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $2,511.99.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Troy Wichterman sold 528 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $9,266.40.
Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $23.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.86. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $26.96.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens cut their target price on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.
