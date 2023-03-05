BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Karen A. Foster Sells 1,203 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $27,368.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BioLife Solutions

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

