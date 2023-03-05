Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

