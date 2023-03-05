BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,915,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 463,494 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.38% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $820,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $87.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $164.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.