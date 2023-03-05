HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,162 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 15,475 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in HP by 50.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in HP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in HP by 9.3% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 138,592 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,533,077.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,164 shares of company stock worth $4,325,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Bank of America decreased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.