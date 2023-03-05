Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 273 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 792,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $159,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $240.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

