Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $162.19 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,687,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $162,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Targa Resources by 1,359.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,686 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.91.

Shares of TRGP opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

