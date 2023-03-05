CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 325.5% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $352,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.28 per share, with a total value of $68,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,856.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,856.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,555 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCE. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

PDC Energy stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.54. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

