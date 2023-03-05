Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Position Raised by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

