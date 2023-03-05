27,500 Shares in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

