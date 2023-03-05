Aby J. Mathew Sells 2,086 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $47,456.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

