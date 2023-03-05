Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $639,000 Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,032 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lufax were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Lufax by 259.2% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 245,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 177,492 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 100.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 47,211 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 179.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 199,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 127,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 42.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 85.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

LU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA raised Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

