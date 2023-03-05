Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,682,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.45% of Masco worth $784,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Masco by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 58,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Masco by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 110,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

Masco Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 336,304 shares of company stock valued at $18,441,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

