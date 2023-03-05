Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,344 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RIO stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $83.21.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.