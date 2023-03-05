Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after buying an additional 1,321,619 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,641,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after buying an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,595,000 after buying an additional 957,849 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.57.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

