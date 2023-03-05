BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,904,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 377,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $815,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $71.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $71.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

