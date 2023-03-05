EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.75% of EPAM Systems worth $156,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EPAM opened at $305.99 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.14.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

