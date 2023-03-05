Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.45-$4.60 EPS.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

