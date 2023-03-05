Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,206,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $153,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,782,000 after acquiring an additional 173,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,673,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,099,000 after purchasing an additional 101,556 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock worth $36,712,511 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

