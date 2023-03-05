CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 33.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Avnet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

