Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $188.62 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.