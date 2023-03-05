Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 1,400 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 251.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE OI opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O-I Glass

In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading

