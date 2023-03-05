Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 299 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Markel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Markel by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Markel by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,344.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,359.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,264.81. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

