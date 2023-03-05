Bayesian Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avnet were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $45.57 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

