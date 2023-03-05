Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.91% of Huron Consulting Group worth $25,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

