Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 31,100 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CommScope by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 43,072 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Trading Up 1.4 %

COMM opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

CommScope Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

