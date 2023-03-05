Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 89,398 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,398 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,310,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,235,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,039 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $54,862,000 after buying an additional 820,767 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,052,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,649,000 after buying an additional 728,510 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,939,756 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $49,929,000 after buying an additional 670,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $16.92 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

