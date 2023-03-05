CI Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE:EPC opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $45.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.