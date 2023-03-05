CI Investments Inc. Purchases 441 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after purchasing an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,282,000. Deer Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,200,000 after buying an additional 267,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.36.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

