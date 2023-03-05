Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $871,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,276 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $146.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

