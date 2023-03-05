Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,111,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,963 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Webster Financial worth $773,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

