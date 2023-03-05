Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,318,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 221,249 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.28% of Axon Enterprise worth $847,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,495,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 349,473 shares of company stock valued at $65,870,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $220.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $224.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

