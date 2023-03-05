Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,006 KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter.

KAR opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

