Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $618,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 207,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 155,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 151,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 55,299 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $96,879.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $153,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $96,879.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares in the company, valued at $947,540.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,074 shares of company stock worth $1,880,126 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $15.28 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

