Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 844.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 147,891 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 127,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 157,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 35,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

PL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:PL opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.51.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 96.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

